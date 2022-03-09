Alnwick Castle named among UK's favourite stately homes

Holiday lettings company holidaycottages.co.uk surveyed Brits to reveal what their number one stately home is – and Alnwick Castle came sixth with 15% of the overall vote.

Chatsworth House in Derbyshire came top with 23% of the vote, followed by Windsor Castle on 22%, Blenheim Palace with 19%, Kensington Palace on 17% and Longleat House in Wiltshire with 16%.

Shannon Keary, digital PR manager at holidaycottages.co.uk says: “Britain is home to some spectacular stately homes and castles which are perfect for the family to explore at any time of year.

Alnwick Castle. Picture Jane Coltman