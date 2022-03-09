Alnwick Castle named among UK's favourite stately homes
New research has revealed that Alnwick Castle is one of the UK’s favourite stately homes.
Holiday lettings company holidaycottages.co.uk surveyed Brits to reveal what their number one stately home is – and Alnwick Castle came sixth with 15% of the overall vote.
Chatsworth House in Derbyshire came top with 23% of the vote, followed by Windsor Castle on 22%, Blenheim Palace with 19%, Kensington Palace on 17% and Longleat House in Wiltshire with 16%.
Shannon Keary, digital PR manager at holidaycottages.co.uk says: “Britain is home to some spectacular stately homes and castles which are perfect for the family to explore at any time of year.
"They’re enriched with culture and history whilst being beautiful sights to see and often masses of grounds to explore, which makes them the perfect places to visit while on a staycation year-round! We hope this list inspires the nation to explore the beautiful history on our doorstep.”