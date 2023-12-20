Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Applications are now being welcomed for a range of positions in visitor services, food and drink and retail for the 2024 season which runs from March 29 until late October.

More than 150 full and part-time roles are available, with applications due by January 14.

The castle, which attracts over 250,000 visitors every year, is well known to Harry Potter fans, as well as providing a filming location for Dungeons and Dragons, Downton Abbey, Transformers: The Last Knight and Elizabeth.

The library at Alnwick Castle.

Catherine Neil, head of Alnwick Castle Ventures, said: “Alnwick Castle is a popular visitor attraction and one of the most iconic castles in Britain. We want people to have the greatest day possible when they visit, whether they want to discover the castle’s history, explore our film connections or just have fun.

“To make this happen, we need people with a passion for Alnwick Castle who can share that enthusiasm with our visitors. We’ve got a variety of opportunities available to match a wide range of skills and experience.

“Every member of Alnwick Castle's seasonal staff plays a key role in ensuring visitors have the best experience possible and feel safe. We would love to hear from people who value the flexibility of a seasonal position and who would enjoy working in a place where history is brought to life.”

Positions available include: Visitor services assistants and admissions till operators, food and beverage assistants, film tour guides, state room tour guides, seasonal chef, administrative assistants, retail assistants, kitchen assistants and kitchen porters.