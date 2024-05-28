The auction, which was held on the club’s Captain’s Day on May 26, was held to try and raise more money than normal, and had people bid a minimum of £10 directly to Russell via email or message.

The club raised £2,042 from the auction and £2,950 altogether with the raffle ticket donations for Russell’s chosen charity.

Russell said: “A huge thank you to everyone who has bid, bought raffle tickets or even donated toward my fundraising attempt.

“I never thought for a minute I'd get close to what I have and it’s all thanks to the bidders, buyers and the people who have helped get the message out like the Gazette, the Golf Club and friends.”

The money will go to Cancer Research through the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, which Russell chose because his wife, Louise, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023. She has since gone through an operation and radiotherapy, and has now been given the all clear.

On the build up to the auction, Russell had said: “Sitting in the Freeman Hospital and seeing so many people affected, seeing tears and smiles or hearing that bell ring just hits home and hits hard. The more money I can raise and the more I can donate toward Cancer Research, may just stop someone else having to go through what my wife did."

1 . Alnwick Castle Golf Club Captain's Day.jpg Russel Cook, Louise Cooke and their three sons Spencer, Liam and Daryll. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

2 . Messenger_creation_9475c1b7-92ea-4e9f-bc7c-1738f222eaf9.jpg Club captain Russel Cooke, vice captain Jimmy Cookson and Ken Darlow. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

3 . Alnwick Castle Golf Club silent auction.jpg The clubs top shanker Gary Wilcox. Photo: submitted Photo Sales