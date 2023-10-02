Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pop-up dining experience in partnership with Michelin-starred Restaurant Pine celebrating the food, the producers and vibrant foodie scene of the North East.

The evening included tasting sessions with Newcastle-based chocolatier, Jane Davenport, sommelier Pierre Lacroix and the Northumberland Cheese Company.

They also held a Northumbrian Beer Festival celebrating a selection of local ales. The week was rounded off with a small local producers market held on-site at Turnbull’s Northumbrian food hall.

Mark Turnbull presenting a cheque to Alnwick Dolphins.

Proceeds from each of the events, along with a percentage of Turnbull’s daily sales, were then donated to four local junior sports teams - Alnwick Dolphins, Alnwick Rugby Minis and Juniors, Alnwick Town Football Club Juniors and Alnmouth and Lesbury Cricket Club.

Each day Turnbull’s customers voted for their favourite club to determine the allocation of funds at the end of the week. A grand total of £5,675 was raised. Alnwick Dolphins received £1,560, Alnwick Rugby Club Juniors and Minis collected £1,400, Alnwick Town Football Club were awarded £1,350, and Alnmouth & Lesbury Cricket Club received £1,000.

A delighted Turnbull’s owner, Mark Turnbull, said: “We are so lucky in Northumberland to boast some of the country’s best farmers and food producers and to be able to celebrate it in this way has been tremendous.

“Supporting local junior sports teams with much needed funds at a local level has been great too, and we want to thank everyone for getting involved and supporting us throughout the week.”

Mark Turnbull presenting a cheque to Alnwick Juniors & Mini Rugby.

Restaurant Pine's co-owner, Sian Byerley, added: ‘'We were delighted to be able to help Turnbull’s in their foodie celebrations and their fund-raising efforts – we had a great time.

“Working with the team at Turnbull’s has inspired all of the team at Pine, and as a result we’re now planning a very special fund-raising event of our own, which will take place in 2024.”