The company, which has its headquarters in Alnwick, has been nominated in the 'Best Rural Fibre Provider' category.

Alncom is thrilled to have been recognised for the work they do with rural parts of Northumberland.

Stephen Pinchen, managing director, said: “As rural fibre experts, this is testament to our hard working team, who go above and beyond to connect some of the most rural and hard to reach homes and businesses in Northumberland and the North East, transforming lives and businesses across the region.

“Almost all of Alncom’s staff live locally, so we have a great understanding and knowledge of our county.

"Many of the larger providers are concentrating on urban areas, whereas we will connect even one home or property. It’s life transforming across all ages.”

