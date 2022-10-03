Branch chairman John Parker said "I'm thrilled that we have had support from local authority funding, local businesses and town and county councillor Gordon Castle which has allowed us to purchase our new standard so quickly.”

The branch, which meets on the second Wednesday of each month at The Plough Hotel, now has 34 active members.

A rededication ceremony to mark the centenary of the dedication of the town's war memorial will also be held.

Last year's Remembrance service in Alnwick.

Alnwick’s Remembrance Sunday service and parade will take place on November 13 with the service at 2.30pm at St Paul's R C Church followed by a parade to the war memorial where wreaths will be laid.

Any veterans or serving personnel who would like to attend and are not members of an association should contact Alnwick Town Council on 07484 243593 or email [email protected] to be allocated seating in the church.

Everyone is welcome to take part in the march to the war memorial (which will start just after 3pm from Green Batt) or watch the wreath laying ceremony.

The service will be led by Padre Richard Clements, from RAF Boulmer, and The Band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers will accompany in church and lead the parade.

