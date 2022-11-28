SHAK (Safe Homes and Kindness), a charity formed in 2006, cares for around 60 dogs who have either been abused, neglected or abandoned.

The charity gets no government funding and receives most of its donations via its two shops, in Blyth and Amble. Other help comes from local businesses who often pitch in to help.

Stephen Wylie, founder of the charity, said: "SHAK is completely different to your standard rehoming charities, in that we offer sanctuary to abused, mistreated and neglected dogs and providing them with a safe place to live their lives, potentially for the rest of their days.

Staff from the Alnwick branch of Pets at Home with the donations for SHAK.

"The majority of the dogs here were destined to be destroyed, so to have the routine of two meals a day, a roof over their head and at least two walks for them is a life they've never experienced.

"The support we get is incredible, but the cost of living crisis has definitely had an effect on what people can afford to give. Where you would have had quite a lot of the big 15kg bags, you now have the smaller bags turning up, whilst the number of donations has also dropped. However, we understand just how hard it is for people to give to us when they may even be struggling to feed their own families, and the fact people can still spare some money for food for our dogs means so much.

“We have had great support from Pets At Home and the Co-op in Alnwick, who have gone above and beyond to make sure out dogs still get the dietary requirements they need. I'd like to thank everybody who has contributed to making sure our dogs haven't gone hungry, you really have made a difference.”

A recent survey completed by Dogs Trust revealed 48% of dog owners believe they might find it more difficult to give their dog all they need, compared to before the cost of living crisis began.

Pets at Home in Alnwick has shown support to SHAK for several years. Now more than ever, as people struggle to put food on the table and pay their bills, the store is doing its best to highlight the charity’s work and encourage donations.

In the store, customers can donate food and equipment which will be handed over to SHAK volunteers. And this week the store donated a a pallet stacked with supplies to help the charity cope over the coming months.

Paul Dawson, store manager, said: "​Pets at home Alnwick and the Pets at Home Foundation are proud to be partnered with SHAK. Its such a pleasure to support such a worthwhile, hardworking local charity who provide a lifeline for so many animals in need. We are constantly astounded with the generosity of our customers.”