Alnwick bodybuilder going from strength to strength after winning 'Mr Northumberland' title

Leon Murphy, from Alnwick.

Leon Murphy won the Mr Northumberland title in the International Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (IBFA) competition, taking victory on both the ‘Mr Class’ and ‘Over 85kg’ category.

He also won the ‘Mr Class’ section of the National Amateur Body Builders’ Association (NABBA) north area and came third in the British finals, earning qualification for the prestigious Mr Universe contest later this year.

Leon Murphy.

In addition, he was victorious in the PCA north east ‘Mr Class’ and placed second in the IBFA British finals.

“The first show of the year was the NAPPA north in Hartlepool which was a qualifier for the British finals,” said Leon. “I was third in that which got me into Mr Universe.”

“Winning the IBFA Mr Northumberland competition also got me into the British finals and I came second in that which got me into the world championships.

“Unfortunately, Mr Universe and the world championships are on the same weekend in November, one in Bradford and the other in Rome so I couldn’t do both.

“I’m going to Mr Universe in Bradford which I’m very excited about,” he said. “It is frustrating that I could not go to Rome for the world championships but, for me, Mr Universe is the more prestigious title

“I’ve had a little bit of a break since the British finals, still training, but now there are just 15 weeks to go so I’ll be training hard from now on.”

That normally means getting up around 4.30am to do 30 minutes to an hour of cardio work followed by six or seven small meals throughout the day.

“It’s a low carb diet but high in protein,” he said.

He has to manage that workload alongside his job as a prison officer at HMP Northumberland in Acklington. He uses the gym there and No Limits Health Club in Alnwick.

Leon turned to bodybuilding in 2015 after enjoying many years in amateur boxing through the Hadston club.