Alnwick band The Tuckers have revealed the launch date for their brand-new single after being signed by a US record company.

Many may remember The Tuckers for their time in the spotlight almost 20 years ago with controversial track, Same Old Streets, based on Alnwick itself.

Years later, the band were given a second chance at success in 2020 when they were signed by Chicago based record label Thirdfire Records.

Now, original Alnwick guitarist and singer, brothers Kevin and James Aitman remain, alongside their newer US bandmates.

Kevin and James Aitman from The Tuckers.

The pair returned from Nashville in May where they recorded their upcoming album, Anything’s Possible. They can now reveal that their brand-new single, Old Radio will be released on October 17, followed by the full album in December.

Speaking about the album and the journey as artists, James said: “There is a theme that runs all the way through the record that is really happy and warm and makes you really nostalgic because it still has elements of the North East in there.

"It’s been a surreal journey. We've been doing this now for 20 odd years, at shows you find some people that have been there the whole time and people who are new to it as well.”

Another track that has made it onto the album is Duke Box Time Machine, based on The Greys Inn in Embleton – a spot the brothers often like to visit.

Although the full album isn’t available until December, people can listen to it from October 17 on The Grey’s Inn duke box, as well as pre-order it from a QR code inside the pub.