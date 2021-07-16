Alnwick artist teams up with Mighty Dub Fest to raise money for Northumbrian Samaritans

Prints of the watercolour painting will be available from the Samaritans’ stand at the Mighty Dub Fest which is held on The Pastures between July 30 and August 1. All profits will go to the charity.

The painting shows a 1965 ‘split-screen’ VW camper in front of Alnwick Castle and is sure to be a hit with VW fans who come from all corners of the UK to attend the popular event each year.

Samaritans provide frontline support to people in emotional distress and, like many charities, has been unable to hold fundraising events during the pandemic.

Róisín Lyst with her painting.

Northumbria Samaritans’ director, Pat Percy, said: “We are extremely grateful to Róisín for her generosity in helping us to raise much needed funds for Samaritans of Northumbria.”

Mighty Dub Fest has been held on The Pastures since it moved from Druridge Bay in 2014, though it too has been hit by Covid.

The 2020 event was cancelled during the first lockdown and this year’s event had to be moved from its usual slot in June.

Festival organiser, Bruce Emmett said: “The team at Mighty Dub Fest are pleased to support the work of the Samaritans, and we welcome Róisín to our event, who will be raising funds for this vital service, by selling prints of her amazing artwork of a VW Split Screen Bus in front of Alnwick Castle. Take a minute to visit their stall and find out more about the charity."

Róisín is probably better known for her pet portraits and previously had her own stand at Mighty Dub Fest.

The 19-year-old former Duchess’s High School pupil also teamed up with Chris Cross last year to illustrate her first children's book, The Geordie Santa.

She is currently studying at the National Horseracing College in Doncaster but managed to complete the painting for the Samaritans before she left in June.

Samaritans are always there, 24 hours every single day, anyone can call free on 116123 to get emotional support or email [email protected]