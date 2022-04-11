Alnwick animal charity seeks new owners for Sasha and Benny

Sasha, left, and Benny.

SHAK is not a traditional rehoming centre but is always on the lookout for suitable people to take on its dogs to make their lives more fulfilling.

Two such dogs are Sasha and Benny who are in need of experienced new owners.

Both are loving and fun characters, but for various reasons have required help from SHAK.

Sasha is an Akita Inu, around four years old, who needs frequent interaction with other dogs both male and female outside the home environment. They would prefer Sasha to be the only pet in the household.

Benny has been with SHAK for six years. He loves playing with toys and human company but does have a tendency to chew as part of the game, thus SHAK are looking for a home where he will not be left on his own and one which understands he hasn’t lived in a home environment for any length of time.

Download an application form if you are interested in offering them a home at www.shak.org.uk/forever-foster

SHAK’s Stephen Wylie said: “Once we receive the form we will look to see if we have any dogs suitable for what is on offer. Then begins a series of trips to introduce yourself to the dog and build up a relationship.

“These trips eventually lead up to days out, visits to your house and sleep overs, before the move becomes permanent.

"This way the dog has experienced everything before making the transition to pet, meaning the whole experience is enjoyable and not stressful for the dog.

"Everything we do is in their time and at their pace.”

SHAK is also seeking donations for the task of treating its 34 dogs with wormers and flea/tick prevention. If anyone would like to make a donation, they can via PayPal to [email protected] or by sending a cheque made payable to SHAK to SHAK HQ, Greenwell Road, Alnwick NE66 1HB.