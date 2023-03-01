The performers at Alnwick AllStars sang their hearts out in the White Swan Hotel.

As this was the first time many of the choir members performed publicly, the team were both excited and nervous to take to the stage, however they gave a fantastic performance to the sell out audience, who both joined in the singing and enthusiastically supported the choir through their story.

The performance told the journey of the choir from start to present day through spoken word and songs and captured the attention of around 85 members of the community.

The team performed in front of 85 people.

Since smashing the performance, the choir is feeling geared up and ready to take centre stage at Alnwick Playhouse for a Coronation Special.