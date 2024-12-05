So far throughout November, the group have performed at the Alnwick light Christmas light switch-on and the Alnwick Garden, braced the cold at the Alnwick Castle Christmas market, and took part in an emotional performance at Bamburgh Castle, spreading cheer wherever they go and doing what they love.

The group’s musical director, Linnea Tormajer, described they’re performance at Bamburgh Castle on Friday November 29 as “one of the most emotional performances we have ever done”, with many members also enjoying the experience.

Alnwick Allstars member, Stacey Harding, spoke about how she came to join the group: “As soon as I heard them, I just knew I wanted to be part of it. I didn't know how it was going to work or anything like that but Linnea and Dave took me under their wing. They invited me to sing with them, gave me folder and a t-shirt and told me to meet them there. And so, I've been coming ever since.

"As somebody that strolls with the mental health and sometimes feeling overwhelmed, it isn't just a choir. It's a community where, to me, it's a safe space where you can come in and feel completely comfortable.

"We work really hard, but again, you come out of it and you feel completely relaxed, comfortable, happy. And I can honestly say I've made some great friends and been to some amazing events as well.”

Since forming in March 2022, the group gather at St James Community Hall in Alnwick and encourage anyone to join them and sing, whether they have any previous singing or choral experience or not. Members are also not required to audition nor be able to read musical manuscripts.

With around 70 dedicated members, they sing different pop songs from the 60s, 70s 80s and 90s, as well as seasonal tunes, with vocal coaching and support from Linnea.

The Alnwick Allstars meet each Monday evening from 7pm-8.30pm at St James Community Hall, Pottergate, Alnwick. There’s a joining fee of £25, which includes a choir uniform and folders, and a monthly subscription of £15 after a free taster session.

1 . Alnwick Allstars Bamburgh Alnwick Allstars at Bamburgh Castle. Photo: Alnwick Allstars Photo Sales

2 . Alnwick Allstars Bamburgh Alnwick Allstars at Bamburgh Castle. Photo: Alnwick Allstars Photo Sales

3 . Alnwick Allstars Bamburgh Alnwick Allstars members enjoying their time at Bamburgh Castle. Photo: Alnwick Allstars Photo Sales