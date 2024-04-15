Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

1801 (Alnwick) Squadron Air Training Corps, also known as the Air Cadets, works with young people aged 12 to 18 years old and aims to give them training which will be useful in both service and civilian life.

With older cadets are moving on, the squadron is encouraging young people between 12 and 15 to visit them for an open day in summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flying Officer Conor Reed said: “The activities that they do are unbelievable. We're talking about everything from flying aircraft up to the solo standard, so that they're literally a pilot in command younger than what they could potentially start their driving lessons, through to firing live weapons and learning marksmanship skills for different national competition shoots.

The squadron hope to inspire more young people to join them.

"They do first aid training skills, teamwork, personal development and teams building. We’re one of the biggest establishments that delivers the Duke of Edinburgh's awards scheme from bronze to gold. They get to interact with the Royal Air Force on their own stations as well.

“We're pushing a big new space syllabus now as well because the Air Force is looking at ultimately how unmanned aircraft and space is going to end up being the next big threat as opposed to national security. From a positive side of things, it's also where the latest scientific developments are heading so it's gearing those young people up towards trying to inspire them into careers and these sectors, where they can start getting the flavour for it and see if it's something that they want to look at when they get a bit older.”