An Alnwick dance school that has seen its pupils travel the world is changing hands.

Carole Mosely, 60, has been teaching at the Alnwick Academy of Dancing since 1987 and has since transformed the group into what it is today, a thriving studio of ballet, modern, tap, contemporary and street dance for around 250 students.

After 37 years of teaching, much of which was done on her own, Carole is ready to hand her school over to ex-pupils Joanne Burn and Emily Grahamslaw.

Carole said: "When I turned up at the school, I actually was invited to do a choreography competition up in Alnwick in the June of 1987 and unbeknown to me, three months later, I was the teacher.

Carole Mosely, Joanne Burn and Emily Grahamslaw with the students of Alnwick Academy of Dancing.

"I started off with 88 children and the school now probably has over 250, with the main bulk being Alnwick. We then set up a new branch n 2002 in Amble run by Joanne, and in 2007 we set up another branch in Rothbury run by Emily.

"Emily trained with me through to 1997. She left to go off to do her teaching qualifications in London and then in March 2019 I got to the point where I needed a new teacher. Emily emailed me saying ‘do you remember me?’ She moved back and has been running the Rothbury branch of the school permanently since."

Carole teaches young people from ages three to 18 and has seen many of her students go on to do all sorts of great things, including travelling the world on cruises, West End performances, setting up agencies, projects and more.

“I've literally brought the school up. She's my baby, another one of my family. I was seven months pregnant when I started teaching and I'm still there 37 years later,” Carole continued.

Students from Alnwick Academy of Dancing prepare for their upcoming show 'Roll Up, Roll Up, The Circus Is In Town'.

"Although I am still very physically fit and I can teach, it's now time to have some life with my husband.”

Their upcoming show ‘Roll Up, Roll Up’ will be Carole’s last performance with the school before she steps down. The performance will take place at Alnwick Playhouse on July 12-13 and will be themed around the circus and based on all the show stopping tricks that you would usually see, such as clowns horse risers, trapeze artists, bears tigers and more, but everything is represented by dance.

The academy’s first show was in 1988 at the Duchess’s Community High School and with no wardrobe Carole and her mother, who was a seamstress, had to make many of the costumes for the children, some of which they still have today.

Speaking about retirement, Carole said: "It already starts to get to me, knowing that I will hand it over a week on Saturday. Once the show's finished, I will be officially handing it over to Joanne and Emily. It's going to be very emotional, but I also happen to know that it is the right time and it is the right decision.