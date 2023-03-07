News you can trust since 1854
Alnmouth woman taking daily dip in the North Sea for charity

Alnmouth woman Lucy Frost is taking a dip in the North Sea every day this month.

By Ian Smith
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 3:25pm

She is taking part in the Cancer Research March Cold Water Challenge and is closing in on the £1,000 fundraising mark.

Lucy explained: “I normally only do this once a year on New Year's Day, but for some mad reason have decided to immerse myself in cold water every day in March.

"We have all been touched by cancer in some way and I know people who are currently living with cancer, so I want to show my support.”

Alnmouth's Lucy Frost is taking on the Cancer Research March Cold Water Challenge in a different fancy dress costume each day.
And Lucy is doing it in style with a different fancy dress outfit each day.

“The more ridiculous the outfit and the more silly I look the more people seem to be willing to give,” she admits.

“Anyone who knows me well knows that I absolutely hate the cold and I don’t really like the water so this is a real challenge for me."

To donate, visit https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/lucys-cold-water-challenge-giving-page-34

Lucy Frost on Alnmouth beach.
