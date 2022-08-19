Alnmouth, Berwick and Holy Island entries shortlisted for photography prize

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amateur photographers were invited to capture the spirit and heart of the North East through its people and places.

The prize, founded and sponsored by bestselling author LJ Ross last year through her publishing imprint, Dark Skies Publishing, invited landscape and portrait entries, with a £1,000 cash prize for the two winners.

The shortlist features stunning images including a flight of birds on Holy Island, a winter sunrise at Sycamore Gap and an atmospheric day at Spittal Beach.

Charles Hepplewhite's photo of Alnmouth harbour.

Jim Scott, from Morpeth, took ‘Early Birds of Lindisfarne’.

He said: “This was one of a number of images I took very early one morning on Holy Island, overlooking the grounded boats on the causeway with the castle in the background.

"I was lucky enough to notice a flock of sea birds resting on the sand. After waiting for a few minutes, they suddenly took flight, allowing me to capture this image.”

Charles Hepplewhite, from Gosforth, took ‘Autumn Sundown Alnmouth Harbour’.

Matthew Locke's photo.

He said: “During a walk around Alnmouth, I noticed the incredible contrasts with the sea mist and the failing sunlight, so I took a series of pictures.”

Carol Reah, from Berwick, took ‘It’s a swell day at Spittal Beach’.

She said: “It was the beautiful blue skies, the sea, the waves and the serenity of living on the North East coastline that inspired me to pick up my camera again after suffering a permanent brain injury in 2018.

"This is one of the very first images I took, the blue sky merged with the clouds and the white foam on the crest of the waves – a magical moment.”

Jim Scott's Early Birds of Lindisfarne.

Matthew Locke, from Morpeth, took ‘Back on Track’.

He said: “On the train with my wife in Newcastle City Centre, I captured her staring out of the window, looking subtly excited about what lay ahead.

"The fact we were moving towards the light she was looking at struck me as symbolic of how we hoped the future would transpire.”

The shortlisted images will be displayed at The Biscuit Factory in Newcastle from September 10-23.

Carol Reah's dramatic photo of Spittal beach.