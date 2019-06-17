Alnmouth Arts Festival draws in the crowds as organisers look to next year's event

Alnmouth Arts Festival provided a showcase for around 70 artists over the weekend.

The 15th staging of the event has been hailed as perhaps the busiest yet, with fine weather encouraging lots of visitors to the seaside village.

Andrew Scott, who helped organise the showcase, said: “It seems to have been the most well attended yet, judging by the artists who’ve said their sales were up and the number of visitor guides which were snapped up.

“I feel the event gives people the opportunity to showcase their work, including some who might not necessarily have the platform to do so otherwise.

“It was all very positive and, of course, helped by the sunshine. We didn’t see any rain until just after we finished on Sunday evening.

“There were fewer artists than in the past but they were high in quality,” he added. “We also had an increase in private venues which is perhaps something we would like to add to next year.

“The music also helped to create a carnival atmosphere and I know the three busking slots we had in the village were taken up most of the time.”

Thoughts are already turning to making next year’s event even bigger and better.

“We’ll have a get together next weekend to look in more detail at what to do next year but I’d like to try to take it to the next level,” said Andrew. “We will try to make sure there is something new, perhaps looking to include other art forms.”

Volunteers would be particularly welcome. Email scottsofalnmouth@icloud.com if interested.