Alncom vs MKM charity football match at Alnwick Town Football Club raises money for charity

By Lauren Coulson
Published 10th Jul 2024, 14:32 BST
Alncom held their Charity Family Football Fun Day at Alnwick Town Football Club to raise money for HospiceCare North Northumberland and Walking With The Wounded.

Apart from a brief shower, the weather didn’t dampen spirits.

On Saturday July 6, visitors poured through the gates to enjoy face painting, a free Slater’s mini funfair, raffle, food trucks and the annual football match between MKM Building Supplies and Alncom.

The annual event raised much needed funds, with over 30 businesses making donations.

Managing director of Alncom, Stephen Pinchen, said: “We would like to thank everyone who worked so hard to put the event together. Many local businesses donated prizes for the raffle this year and we are very grateful.”

Here’s a look at some of the fun that took place over the weekend.

1. Alncom’s Family Football Fun Day

2. Alncom Family Football Fun Day

3. Alncom's Family Football Fun Day

4. Alncom's Family Football Fun Day

