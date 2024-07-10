Apart from a brief shower, the weather didn’t dampen spirits.

On Saturday July 6, visitors poured through the gates to enjoy face painting, a free Slater’s mini funfair, raffle, food trucks and the annual football match between MKM Building Supplies and Alncom.

The annual event raised much needed funds, with over 30 businesses making donations.

Managing director of Alncom, Stephen Pinchen, said: “We would like to thank everyone who worked so hard to put the event together. Many local businesses donated prizes for the raffle this year and we are very grateful.”

Here’s a look at some of the fun that took place over the weekend.