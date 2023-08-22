News you can trust since 1854
Alncom pair set to take on Three Peaks Challenge

After committing to a year of charity events for Walking With The Wounded, ex-forces Lawrie Stevenson and Gareth Carter of Alncom are bracing themselves for their next challenge.
By Ian Smith
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 10:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 10:37 BST

This weekend the pair take on the fast-paced and physically demanding three national peaks in England, Scotland and Wales, all within 24 hours.

Considered to be one of Britain’s toughest challenges, the National Three Peaks Challenge takes on the dizzying heights of Scafell Pike (978m), Ben Nevis (1,344m) and Snowdon (1,085m).

Alncom director Gareth said: “Lawrie and I are facing a trek of 26 miles across steep and uneven terrain to a total height of almost 3,000m in 24 hours, so our fitness levels have been key, with both of us training every spare hour available, and a lot of iced baths in between.”

Lawrie Stevenson and Gareth Carter of Alncom.Lawrie Stevenson and Gareth Carter of Alncom.
Ex-forces and director of operations at Alncom, Lawrie, added: “Walking With The Wounded is a charity very close to my heart. I really struggled after leaving the forces and without the support from my colleagues and people around me, I wouldn’t be the person I am today.

"Gareth and I have hiked across some outstandingly beautiful areas in Northumberland throughout our training, with thoughts of my colleagues and time in the British Army never far from my mind. It’s kept me motivated when I’ve faltered or felt exhausted.”

It is the third charity event this year for Alnwick-based broadband firm Alncom following a charity football match and family fun day at Alnwick Town with MKM and a high-octane boat race and sea survival challenge at the Marine Offshore Safety Training Centre in South Shields.

To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/alncom-1687868507099

