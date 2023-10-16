News you can trust since 1854
Alncom connect ultrafast broadband to Alwinton show field

Alwinton brought the curtain down on the show season on Saturday with the local community turning out in good numbers to support it.
By Claire Barber
Published 16th Oct 2023, 12:07 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 12:08 BST

The 155th Alwinton Border Shepherds’ Show saw a packed programme of events from rare breed displays, dog shows, sheep trials, the annual children’s fell race, Westmorland Wrestling and collie dog judging.

Northumberland rural broadband experts Alncom connected ultrafast broadband to the field in a UK first, enabling the showground to use chip and pin payment for the stall holders, making a successful country day out for everyone.

Local produce was on display from local farmers and the wider community with an array of jams, cakes and homegrown vegetables including Lizzie Honey from Heppel who won second prize for her homemade carrot cakes, along with tractor displays and a rare ram and sheep display.

The traditional sheep show was as strong as ever.

1. Alwinton 1

The traditional sheep show was as strong as ever. Photo: Claire Barber

Craft demonstrations in the show tent.

2. Alwinton 2

Craft demonstrations in the show tent. Photo: Claire Barber

Rothbury Pipe Band.

3. Alwinton 3

Rothbury Pipe Band. Photo: Claire Barber

Alncom connected ultrafast broadband to the show field.

4. Alwinton 4

Alncom connected ultrafast broadband to the show field. Photo: Claire Barber

