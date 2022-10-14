Santa, accompanied by his elves, will be bringing Christmas joy to children and families throughout December.

Santa special trains will be running on December 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18 with the man himself, his helpers the elves and sacks of presents on board.

The journey to Greenrigg Halt and back will get children in the Christmas spirit as they meet and tell Santa their Christmas wishes, receive a specially selected gift and a goody bag.

Children can meet Santa, and share their wishes and hopes for Christmas.

Children can also take part in festive crafts in the cafe before boarding the festive decorated train.

Tickets are recommended to be booked in advanced due to popularity, and are available through the Aln Valley Rail website. They cost £25 per child and £5 per adult.

Infants up to the age of two who do not require a visit from Santa can travel free of charge alongside a paying child and adult.

The price includes all gifts and a drink and cookie on arrival.

Aln Valley Railway’s Christmas events also include a Christmas fair on Sunday, November 27, from 10.30am until 4pm, when there will be seasonal stalls with local artists and produce. The shop will also be open, giving people a chance to do some Christmas shopping.