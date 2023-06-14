He unveiled a commemorative plaque and enjoyed a tour of the heritage railway on Tuesday, accompanied by the Duchess of Northumberland in her role as Lord Lieutenant.

Michael Proctor, Aln Valley Railway (AVR) chairman said: “We are delighted to have had the pleasure and privilege of welcoming HRH The Duke of Gloucester and Her Grace the Duchess of Northumberland.

"It has been brilliant to showcase our heritage railway project, which is completely volunteer run, and all that has been achieved in just over a decade.

The Duke of Gloucester unveils a plaque at Greenrigg.

"It is wonderful to have this recognition of the achievements of all concerned and to have Greenrigg Halt officially opened in such a memorable way.”

The route of the railway takes passengers along the old Alnwick branch line, and over the impressive and recently restored Cawledge Viaduct.

Track has now been laid to Greenrigg Bridge, and, in a departure from the original idea, a halt has been built there, acting as a temporary terminus until the line beyond and towards Alnmouth can be developed.

Aln Valley Railway was recently shortlisted for a prestigious Heritage Railway Association (HRA) Infrastructure Award for the Cawledge Viaduct refurbishment.

A floral bouquet was presented to the Duchess of Northumberland.

This challenging project was another of the impressive achievements highlighted to the Duke of Gloucester. It involved carrying out vital work to the world’s oldest masonry heritage railway viaduct, which was designed by Robert Stephenson and built 172 years ago, to ensure its future.

The delegation initially arrived at Lionheart Station, where they were welcomed by the AVR chairman, deputy chairman Richard Maughan, and head of marketing Gemma Maughan. The Duchess was presented with a bouquet by two year old Lexi Maughan.

There were visits to the Engine Shed and the Museum, where the Royal Party were introduced to volunteers, including William Stafford (head of steam traction and driver of the day), Brian Cunningham (shed master) and Ken Middlemist, a volunteer who was previously a driver on the Alnwick branch line.

The visitors also saw work on a carriage restoration, and were introduced to volunteers Richard Thatcher and Mike Dawson.

A steam engine at Aln Valley Railway.

At the museum, which is currently under construction, there were introductions to the museum curator David Dorner and volunteer Richard Buckby. Also presented at the museum were Priscilla and Flora Simpson, whose generous donation in memory of their brother has funded the new museum.

Finally, the visitors were taken to board the train, and were introduced to Graeme Walton Binns, who, with his late wife, saved the Great North Eastern Railway Directors’ Coach from destruction and funded its restoration. It has been lovingly restored by AVR volunteers to its former glory, and one of the carriage and wagon volunteers Chris Lediard, was introduced to the royal party.

The royal party then travelled from Lionheart Station, steam-hauled in the Great North Eastern Railway Directors’ Coach. They were accompanied by the AVR chairman and Deputy chairman, AVR manager Mark Hayton, Stuart and Mary Manley, and David Champion of Barter Books, train guard Dave Smallwood and AVR photographer Mel Clark.

At the end of the line, the royal party’s arrival was greeted by Northumbrian Piper Alistair Anderson and many volunteers.

A number of those who are involved in the construction of the railway and its plans to extend to Alnmouth were presented to the Duke, including David Malone (woodworker) who did much of the work on the Directors’ coach, Kevin Holden (permanent way manager), John Malloy (deputy permanent way manager), Tom Lloyd (civil engineer) who led the

work on Cawledge viaduct restoration, and Stuart Edgar (chief civil engineer) who is leading work on extension to Alnmouth.