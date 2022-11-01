The tourist attraction currently depends on a generator to power the Lionheart Station site in Alnwick.

But to help build on its recent growth, which has seen visitor numbers double in the past year, it wants to be connected to the grid.

It would enable the popular café to enhance its offer, while environmental sustainability would be improved, for example through extending the life of locomotive batteries.

Aln Valley Railway.

A very generous Aln Valley Railway supporter has made a brilliant offer to match any donations up to a total of £20,000.

So, if someone gives a one-off donation of £50, the generous donor will also give £50, doubling the donation to £100, and helping to reach the ultimate target of £40,000.

The Lionheart Station’is aligned parallel to the A1 from where a single track line joins and follows the original trackbed towards Alnmouth Station, near Hipsburn. Ultimately heritage steam and diesel locomotives will haul trains between the two locations.

Track has now been laid to Greenrigg Bridge, and, in a departure from the original idea, a halt has been built there, acting as a temporary terminus until the line beyond and towards Alnmouth can be developed.

Lionheart Station continues to be developed. The footbridge, waiting room, water crane, signals and signal box are all replicas based on North Eastern Railway structures.

And plans are in hand to construct a new facility for restoring carriages to free up the existing shed for locomotive maintenance.