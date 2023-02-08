News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Aln Valley Miniature Railway is being extended with ambition to become the longest in the North East

The Aln Valley Miniature Railway will triple in length over the coming weeks.

By Charlie Watson
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 2:17pm

The attraction, which stands beside Aln Valley Railway in Alnwick, is being upgraded thanks to a handful of volunteers.

The dedicated team behind the attraction are keen to have the railway at 700ft by the Easter weekend, so that families can visit during half term.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following this phase, the team have plans to extend the railway further, with hopes of eventually becoming the biggest miniature railway in the North East.

A handful of volunteers have dedicated their spare time to the expansion.
Most Popular

Patrick Allen, who is working on the railway, said: “We’re really hoping to have this little phase open by Easter for the big first opening of the season.

"Alnwick is the perfect place for the attraction really. There is something about the town and Northumberland that is so pretty and charming that means the railway fits in so perfectly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We want to keep it as affordable as we can for families. It is nice that people can have a day out and not break the bank. If families want a coffee, a play and a ride on a train then we want to make it a fun day out that parents don’t have to worry about.”

Tickets to the attraction will continue to be sold at £3 per head for unlimited rides in one day.

The attraction is in Alnwick.

The increasing popularity of the visitor attraction means that more help is needed. A volunteer recruitment fair is being held on Saturday, February 25 from 10.30am to 3pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To book tickets, visit: www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk.

The railway is hoped to have tripled in length by Easter weekend
North EastAlnwickTicketsNorthumberland