Berwick timber windows and doors manufacturer Allan Brothers has made its latest donation of £600 to the Berwick and District Cancer Support Group.

More familiarly known locally as Berwick Cancer Cars, it offers free transport to anyone with a confirmed cancer diagnosis living in Berwick and the surrounding areas to enable them to reach their cancer-related appointments at regional hospitals and for specialist cancer treatment further afield so they do not have to worry about having to make their own arrangements.

Since it was founded in 1992, the charity has grown from one car to six cars – with more than 50 volunteer drivers who, on average, drive over 100,000 miles a year between them.

Morten Bach Valsted, managing director of Allan Brothers, said, “Last year, we asked all our staff to nominate the charity they would like us to support. The response was overwhelmingly Cancer Cars.

“It’s a charity very close to our hearts because it has helped many people in our local community by removing the stress of getting to a hospital.”

In June 2022, Berwick Cancer Cars received The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the MBE equivalent for voluntary organisations.

The charity’s growth allowed new services to be introduced in 2024. One such service, Butterfly Touch, now allows anyone with a confirmed cancer diagnosis in the area it covers to receive three touch therapy treatments free of charge to help with their treatment/recovery.

Andrew Smith from Berwick Cancer Cars said: “We are delighted with the on-going support from the team at Allan Brothers, which helps us to keep providing this much-needed local service.”