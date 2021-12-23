Biscuit needs someone to give him time and not ask too much of him socially with people, though dogs he is always keen to have a friendly chat with.

All we want for Christmas is… a forever home!

All these dogs want for Christmas is a new home.

Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 3:28 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 4:02 pm

These dogs are currently being looked after at Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels. One of them is also about to spend his second Christmas in care! If you could provide a home for any, please call 01289 306299 or send an email via its website.

Stevie came in after a road traffic accident. Three legs, however, is never going to stop her.

You couldn’t find more loving boy than Foggy, but he is so wary of new people it will take him many weeks for a new owner to gain his trust.

Fraoch is such a beautiful girl who needs a firm and strong handle. She responds well to direction and in the right home she will be a special girl.

Enzo is spending his second Christmas with BARK. However, this year he is in so much better condition and is loving life and all the staff here.

