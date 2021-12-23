All we want for Christmas is… a forever home!

These dogs are currently being looked after at Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels. One of them is also about to spend his second Christmas in care! If you could provide a home for any, please call 01289 306299 or send an email via its website.
1. Stevie.jpg
Stevie came in after a road traffic accident. Three legs, however, is never going to stop her.
Photo: Nop
2. Foggy.jpeg
You couldn’t find more loving boy than Foggy, but he is so wary of new people it will take him many weeks for a new owner to gain his trust.
Photo: Nop
3. Fraoch.jpg
Fraoch is such a beautiful girl who needs a firm and strong handle. She responds well to direction and in the right home she will be a special girl.
Photo: Nop
4. Enzo.jpg
Enzo is spending his second Christmas with BARK. However, this year he is in so much better condition and is loving life and all the staff here.
Photo: Nop