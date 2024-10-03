All set for this year's Berwick Literary Festival - with high praise from Michael Palin

By Andrew Coulson
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 14:23 GMT
This year’s Berwick Literary Festival – which kicks off on Tuesday, October 8 and runs until Sunday, October 13 – offers a rich fare of writers on history, literature, poetry, art, crafts, ecology and drama.

And there has been high praise from global traveller and comic actor Michael Palin following his recent visit to play to two sold-out audiences at The Maltings.

Writing after his first ever visit to the town, he said: “Berwick is a perfect place for a literary festival. It feels like somewhere where stories happen and where stories are told.

“The town is full of history and handsome buildings and everywhere is walkable, with dramatic views out over the river to the sea. It has an unrushed feel, which encourages contemplation, and the festival is run by people who know what they’re doing.

Michael Palin. Picture: John Swannell.
“Getting off the train at Berwick was one of the best things I’ve done in a long time.”

The names that will be known to many who are appearing at the festival include Mishal Husain, Alistair Moffat, James Robertson, Liz Robertson and Christopher Biggins.

For those who love exotic food, celebrity cook Sumayya Usmani will talk about Pakistani cuisine and the importance of food in her life journey, and eco-activist Sarah Corbett introduces the idea of ‘Gentle Protest’.

The many other notable performers include young Scots poet and internet sensation Len Pennie, who will talk to school pupils and then later to a general audience at the Henry Travers Studio in The Maltings.

Tickets are selling fast for many of the events and can be booked by going to https://berwickliteraryfestival.com – where the complete programme can be found.

