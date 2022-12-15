All set for another wheely fun event in Ponteland
A community group and pub are putting the wheels in motion to celebrate the new year as a popular annual event is taking place once again.
The Ponteland Wheelbarrow Race, which always attracts dozens of entries as well as drawing huge crowds, is now lining up teams to take part.
The mile-long course is keeping with tradition by starting and ending at The Blackbird.
Organised by Ponteland 41 Club with the support of Ponteland Rugby Club and a number of volunteers, the event on New Year’s Day also uses the sponsorship and entry fees to support good causes.
The Ponteland Wheelbarrow Race 2023 will raise money for St Oswald’s Hospice and Tynedale Hospice at Home.
Ponteland 41 Club member and one of the organisers, Steve Roberts, said: “We are looking forward to organising another fantastic event, which we hope people will come and support from Ponteland and beyond.
“It’s a well loved day out that people have on their calendars from one year to the next and we know it’s going to be another brilliant race.”
Legend has it that the roots of the race go back to the 14th Century when Ponteland residents were suffering from a harsh winter, making food and fuel in very short supply.
Local leader St John De Hornby gathered the villagers and took them hunting, using wheelbarrows to bring their spoils back home.
Since that time, the wheelbarrow race has become an annual tradition.
The 2023 event starts with the parade at noon, followed by the Junior Race at 12.10pm, Ladies’ Race at 12.20pm and the Open Race at 12.40pm, with presentations to the winners at 1.15pm.
Stuart Young, owner of the award-winning The Blackbird, is delighted to be supporting the event again.
He added: “The Blackbird is a really important part of the local community, so getting behind the wheelbarrow race is something we like to do every year.
“It always has a great turnout and we love being able to welcome everyone into the pub both before and after the event.”
For more information about the 2023 race, call Mr Roberts on 07785 242157 or email [email protected]