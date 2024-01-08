Aldi donations help Amble Food Bank and East Bedlington Community Centre
The supermarket paired up its stores with local charities, community groups and food banks in the area to collect unsold fresh and chilled food.
Charities that benefited from the donations include East Bedlington Community Centre and Amble Food Bank.
The food donations are part of Aldi’s successful partnership with Neighbourly, a community giving platform that links businesses to charitable organisations.
Liz Fox, national sustainability director at Aldi UK, said: “We are so proud to work with such amazing charity partners throughout the UK and the impact they have cannot be underestimated, especially during the winter months when their services are needed more than ever.”
Steve Butterworth, chief executive at Neighbourly, added: “We’re pleased to have supported Aldi once again during what is often one of the busiest periods for our charities. Large donations like Aldi’s allow us to provide vital support to communities across the country who would otherwise miss out.”