Aldi donates to good causes in Northumberland for the summer holidays
This forms part of its wider Early Years Fund initiative with community giving platform Neighbourly, which has seen more than 70 charities nationwide receive additional funds.
Morpeth-based Calmer Therapy and Berwick Family Hub received a donation of £500 each from the UK’s fourth largest supermarket to help support them ahead of the busy summer period.
Alongside the donations, Aldi will be continuing to donate surplus food to local charities from all its stores in Northumberland throughout the summer.
Liz Fox, national sustainability director at Aldi UK, said: “The school holidays can be an incredibly challenging time for families across the country and we are committed to doing everything we can to support them.
“Alongside providing surplus food, we hope our additional donations will further help our charity partners in the incredible work that they do.”
