Airfix model of Seahouses lifeboat now available to buy
An incredible Airfix model kit of the Shannon class lifeboat, the John & Elizabeth Allan, lifeboat number 13-36, has been meticulously recreated in exceptional detail.
Available to purchase online or in the Seahouses RNLI shop, the Shannon class lifeboat model offers enthusiasts and supporters a chance to own a scale replica of the very lifeboats that respond to emergencies along the UK’s shores.
Every purchase helps raise vital funds, with a donation from each kit sale going directly to the RNLI.
Seahouses RNLI volunteer Ollie Whelan said: “This model embodies the innovation and dedication behind the Shannon class lifeboats.
"Every detail has been poured into its creation, making it a real treasure for collectors and RNLI supporters alike. Best of all, every kit you buy helps fund the RNLI’s lifesaving mission. You’re not just bringing history home you’re helping write the next chapter.”
