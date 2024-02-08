Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The squadron works with young people aged 12 to 18 years old and aims to give them training which will be useful in both service and civilian life.

Flight Lieutenant Rebecca Kirk said: “We are very grateful to Alnwick Town Council for the grant which enabled us to purchase Resusci Anne simulators. Learning the correct way to administer CPR is a skill that can literally be a life saver.”

Mayor Geoff Watson added: “I’m delighted to see the council’s grant being put to such good use by this group of young people who want to learn such essential skills.”

Mayor Geoff Watson and councillors Gordon Castle, Sue Allcroft and members of 1801 (Alnwick) Squadron Air Cadets. Picture: Jane Coltman

Cllr Sue Allcroft, who was an officer cadet in the WAAF, said: “There’s a great atmosphere with the cadets and officers and it’s brilliant to see so many girls in the unit too.”

For Cllr Gordon Castle, who was a Group Captain in the RAF, the visit to the cadets brought back many memories from the days when he too was an air cadet in Alnwick.

“I was an Air Cadet from 1960 to 1964” he recalled, adding “the RAF gave me a great life and it’s wonderful to see such a strong unit is still active in the town. The group looks as good, or dare I say even better, than it was back in my day! I’m very pleased that the first aid equipment is being put to such good use.”