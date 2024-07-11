Air cadet squadron in Cramlington will spend generous donation on new camping gear
The 242 (Cramlington) Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets received the funding, which will also cover a year of running costs for the squadron’s minibus, from Northumberland Freemasons through the Richard Henry Holmes Masonic Benevolent Fund.
The equipment will be vital for the squadron’s Duke of Edinburgh Award programme.
Officer commanding, Flight Lieutenant Robert Armstrong, said: "We are hugely indebted to Northumberland Freemasons for their generous donation.
“These initiatives have already had an immediate impact in positively enriching the range and scope of opportunities we are able to offer our cadets.”
Head of Northumberland Freemasons, Ian Craigs, said: “Our young people are our future and we are happy to support their expedition planning activities.
“The work the air cadets do will help them to develop both physically and mentally and prepare them for the challenges ahead.”
