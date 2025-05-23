The Age UK shop in Morpeth is calling on members of the community to sign-up as a volunteer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The appeal comes as part of Volunteers’ Week 2025, which runs from June 2 to 8, that celebrates people who give up their time to volunteer and inspires others to get involved to make a difference.

Becoming a volunteer for the Age UK shop in Newgate Street, Morpeth, includes helping with a range of activities both behind the scenes and on the shop floor – including serving customers, creating displays, managing stock donations and assisting with shop administration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tina Scott, shop manager at the Age UK shop in Morpeth, said: “The Age UK shop in Morpeth offers flexible hours, providing volunteers with shorter volunteering time slots in order to fit around busy lives.

“So if you think you could help, please get in touch. Even small amounts of time can make a big difference.”