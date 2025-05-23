Age UK shop in Morpeth issues call for new volunteers
The appeal comes as part of Volunteers’ Week 2025, which runs from June 2 to 8, that celebrates people who give up their time to volunteer and inspires others to get involved to make a difference.
Becoming a volunteer for the Age UK shop in Newgate Street, Morpeth, includes helping with a range of activities both behind the scenes and on the shop floor – including serving customers, creating displays, managing stock donations and assisting with shop administration.
Tina Scott, shop manager at the Age UK shop in Morpeth, said: “The Age UK shop in Morpeth offers flexible hours, providing volunteers with shorter volunteering time slots in order to fit around busy lives.
“So if you think you could help, please get in touch. Even small amounts of time can make a big difference.”
