Age UK shop in Morpeth encouraging people to have a pre-Christmas clear out
The Age UK shop in Morpeth is calling on residents in the area to have a pre-Christmas clear out and donate their unwanted items to the charity, which will also create more space for merry making.
The plea comes as Age UK gets ready to wrap up the 2022 Challenge, which aims to help the charity’s shops receive 2.2million bags of donations by the end of the year.
This is particularly important this year given the soaring energy prices and high inflation.
Tina Scott, manager at the Age UK shop in Morpeth, said: “Whether you want to declutter your home before guests arrive, or free up room for more goodies, pre-Christmas is the best time to have a clear out.
“As well as doing your bit for the environment by recycling and reducing landfill, you will be helping Age UK raise much-needed funds to support older people across the country – including those who may be alone or have no-one to turn to at Christmas.”