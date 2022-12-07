The plea comes as Age UK gets ready to wrap up the 2022 Challenge, which aims to help the charity’s shops receive 2.2million bags of donations by the end of the year.

This is particularly important this year given the soaring energy prices and high inflation.

Tina Scott, manager at the Age UK shop in Morpeth, said: “Whether you want to declutter your home before guests arrive, or free up room for more goodies, pre-Christmas is the best time to have a clear out.

The Age UK shop in Newgate Street, Morpeth, is encouraging people to have a pre-Christmas clear out.