Age UK Northumberland, in partnership with Lloyds Bank and technology firm, trueCall, launched an initiative in mid-2022 to help better protect some of the people being most heavily targeted by bogus callers.

Specifically, ‘call screening’ equipment was installed for those individuals and the results are already remarkable.

Amy Whyte, chief executive of Age UK Northumberland, explained: “So far, around 20 people have approached us for help in reducing the nuisance and threat these calls can cause. Our Scams Awareness Team have visited clients individually and helped install the trueCall screening devices.

A trial of call-screening equipment has proved successful.

“The latest figures we have obtained nine months into the trial period show that over 99% of bogus calls have been detected and blocked. The improved peace of mind and lack of intrusion this gives to people who might previously have been receiving several unwelcome calls per day, is invaluable.

“But what we also know from national data, is that our local work blocking these calls has probably saved three to four people living in Northumberland from being scammed, saving people an estimated £10,000 lost from scams and a further £10,000 in policing, health and social care costs.”

She added: “The call-screening units normally cost around £130 if purchased privately and may incur installation costs on top if the user is not confident installing it themselves.

"Therefore, we are delighted that our partnership with Lloyds and trueCall enables us to install another 30-plus of these units free of charge to people who might need them most.”