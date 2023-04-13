Age UK Northumberland launch dementia social group in Alnwick
A specialist new group to support people living with dementia has been launched in Alnwick.
The sessions, arranged by Age UK Northumberland, are designed for over 50’s who are living with mild to moderate dementia.
They involve a range of fun and interactive activities such as games, music, art, cooking and exercise classes.
The sessions, already held in Morpeth, Ashington and Hexham, have proven to improve mood, memory and cognition.
Amy Whyte, chief executive of Age UK Northumberland, said: “We’re delighted to launch this new social group in Alnwick. The weekly sessions are specifically designed to help with mood and memory through participation in fun and interactive activities, these groups also provide a valuable opportunity for carers to socialise and benefit from peer support.”
The sessions, which are also known as Maintenance Cognitive Stimulation Therapy, provide the only non-drug treatment recommended to improve memory and thought processes, independence and well-being by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).
The group meetings will take place every Wednesday from 10am to 12pm at St James' Church in Alnwick.
To sign up call 01670 784 800 or email [email protected].