Age UK Northumberland's Platinum Jubilee afternoon tea at Woodhorn Museum.

The Platinum Jubilee afternoon tea, which took place at Woodhorn Museum, was organised by Age UK Northumberland.

It brought together people from across Northumberland who have accessed support though the charity’s Friendship Line and social groups together to chat, enjoy music from the Darling Dollies, and meet with friends new and old.

Age UK Northumberland provided a vital lifeline for many older residents who were unable to leave the house or mix with friends and family during the pandemic.

Amy Whyte, CEO of Age UK Northumberland.

The charity’s friendship line matches local residents who are feeling lonely with a trained volunteer who will arrange a weekly chat while the charity also runs regular clubs, events and classes for people that are able to socialise with others in person.

Amy Whyte, chief executive of Age UK Northumberland, said: “This was a really special day for our clients, our volunteers, and our team.

"Bringing together people who had chatted together for over two years or more and built up a strong relationship during very challenging times really did illustrate why we do the work that we do.

“We were proud and honoured to have over 100 of our clients, volunteers and supporters at the event and we would like to thank the team at Woodhorn Museum for making it such a special occasion.

More than 100 people attended Age UK Northumberland's Platinum Jubilee afternoon tea at Woodhorn Museum.

“This event was a wonderful start to Volunteers’ Week and a great opportunity to thank our amazing volunteers for the outstanding work that they do supporting older people across the county.

"We really could not achieve all that we do without their support and we are thoroughly grateful.”

Shirley, a health and wellbeing volunteer for Age UK Northumberland, taught exercise classes and made friendship calls during the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “It was wonderful to meet face to face with the lady who I call, I know that supporting the Friendship Line makes a huge difference to her life and I really enjoy our chats together.”

Rowan Brown, chief executive of Museums Northumberland, said: “Lots of us experienced feelings of loneliness and isolation during the pandemic, but for many older people who were forced to self isolate, or spend time apart from friends and family, the experience of COVID-19 was particularly challenging.

“Thankfully, Age UK Northumberland was on hand to help hundreds of people across Northumberland spend quality time talking to local volunteers.

"That regular interaction can make a huge difference to the quality of people’s lives, and many older people really looked forward to their weekly call.

“It’s been a pleasure to host Age UK Northumberland, its volunteers, and all the people who benefit from the charity’s amazing work at Woodhorn Museum to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.”

Age UK Northumberland, based in Ashington, is the country's leading independent charity dedicated to helping everyone make the most of later life. It provides companionship, advice and support for older people who need it most.