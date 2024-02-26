Age UK Morpeth shop calls on the local community to Donate a Coat
The Age UK shop in Morpeth is appealing to residents in the town to Donate a Coat as part of one of its campaigns.
Spread the Warmth aims to raise awareness of the challenges older people are facing during the colder months.
Funds raised from the campaign will help ensure Age UK can continue to provide crucial services, such as its free national Advice Line and Telephone Friendship Service to those who are vulnerable and struggling.
People can also donate other unwanted warm clothing to the shop.