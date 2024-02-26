News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Age UK Morpeth shop calls on the local community to Donate a Coat

The Age UK shop in Morpeth is appealing to residents in the town to Donate a Coat as part of one of its campaigns.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 26th Feb 2024, 10:42 GMT
People can also donate other unwanted warm clothing to the Age UK Morpeth shop in Newgate Street.People can also donate other unwanted warm clothing to the Age UK Morpeth shop in Newgate Street.
People can also donate other unwanted warm clothing to the Age UK Morpeth shop in Newgate Street.

Spread the Warmth aims to raise awareness of the challenges older people are facing during the colder months.

Funds raised from the campaign will help ensure Age UK can continue to provide crucial services, such as its free national Advice Line and Telephone Friendship Service to those who are vulnerable and struggling.

People can also donate other unwanted warm clothing to the shop.

Related topics:MorpethAge UK