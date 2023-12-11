Age UK Morpeth shop asking the public to support lonely older people this Christmas
From presents, toys and stocking fillers, party outfits and accessories, the shop on Newgate Street has a range of items to help make the holidays extra special, whilst helping the charity raise money to support lonely older people.
Items available include festive homeware and decorations, clothing and accessories and a range of pre-loved items such as books and games.
People in the area are also being encouraged to donate any unwanted, quality items.
Tina Scott Manager at the Age UK Morpeth shop, said: “We have a wide range of clothes, toys, books and other items that could make individual gifts for family and friends.
“All items sold help raise much-needed funds for Age UK so the charity can continue to support lonely older people throughout the festive season and beyond.”