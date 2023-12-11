With Christmas fast approaching, Age UK in Morpeth is encouraging locals to pop in and pick up a festive bargain.

The shop on Newgate Street has a range of items to help make the holidays extra special, whilst helping the charity raise money to support lonely older people.

Items available include festive homeware and decorations, clothing and accessories and a range of pre-loved items such as books and games.

People in the area are also being encouraged to donate any unwanted, quality items.

Tina Scott Manager at the Age UK Morpeth shop, said: “We have a wide range of clothes, toys, books and other items that could make individual gifts for family and friends.