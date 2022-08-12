Age UK Morpeth call to donate unwanted winter clothing so it is ready for later in the year

The Morpeth branch of a national charity is asking residents to have a clear-out of their winter wardrobes and donate unwanted items so that its shelves will be fully stocked for the autumn.

By Andrew Coulson
Friday, 12th August 2022, 3:22 pm

The Age UK 2022 Challenge aims to help the charity’s shops across the country receive 2.2million bags of donations by the end of the year.

Funds raised from selling donated items will go towards services such as its Advice Line and Telephone Friendship Services.

After a decent response in the first seven months of the year, the Age UK shop in Newgate Street, Morpeth, is urging people to continue supporting the appeal.

Shop manager Tina Scott said: “There has never been a better time to have a clear-out and bag up the winter items you no longer need.”

She added: “We are so grateful for the amount and variety of donations we have received since Age UK’s 2022 Challenge launched.”

