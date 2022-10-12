And the good news is all of the sessions are free, thanks to a grant from RISE, an organisation dedicated to helping Northumberland communities exercise more.

They will all take place at The Round House in Lintonville Parkway. The first new group is a ‘Youth Club’ Disco, which will be held every Monday between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

People will be invited to go along to sing and dance to their favourite songs, even if it is from the comfort of an armchair.

The aim of the new sessions is to encourage people to become more active.

The second new session is a games group, suitable for all levels of mobility. This hour of fun will take place every Monday at 3pm and will include bowling, tennis and sword fighting, which can be done while seated.

But if people do not feel confident enough to get involved, they are still welcome to attend for a cup of tea and a chat.

And on Fridays, Age UK is hosting a gentle walking club between 11.30am and 12.30pm. Attendees do not have to be physically strong, as it is claimed people who take part “do more talking than walking”. The aim is just to enjoy the outdoors and make new friends.

Amy Whyte, chief executive of Age UK Northumberland, said: “It is so important that we all keep moving and work on our strength and balance as we get older, but we understand that exercise classes don’t appeal to everyone.

The games classes have been a hit.

"Our new groups combine friendship, fun and movement to help people get active while they make new friends and just have a lot of fun and laughs.

"The groups are running free of charge thanks to a grant from RISE and our team are on hand to provide advice and support. We welcome anyone over 50 into the groups and if you just want to drop in and see if it’s for you, please feel free to do so. We hope to see you soon!”

Age UK Northumberland works towards improving the lives of the elderly in our community through financial advice, health and fitness encouragement and by minimising the social isolation.

