The three-bedroomed houses form part of the Cussins development being built at Brinkburn Place.

Development has already commenced on the site and it is anticipated that the two homes, which are at the entrance of the development, will be completed by March.

They will be offered for affordable rent at 75% of the market rate to those on the county Homefinder waiting list. Priority will be given through the local lettings policy to those who have worked or lived in the parish or the adjoining parish, or have a strong connection to it.

A CGI of the properties being built at Brinkburn Place, Longframlington.

Anyone interested in the properties can join the Homefinder waiting list and bid for them via www.northumberlandhomfinder.org.uk

There are a total of six affordable units within 36-home development. The remaining four will be offered for Shared Ownership, with 30 properties on sale at the market rate.

Northumberland County Councillor Colin Horncastle, cabinet member with responsibility for housing, said: “We know from the Homefinder data that that there is a need for three bedroomed family houses for rent within the village

“The Brinkburn Place development will provide good quality family homes that are energy efficient and therefore cheaper to run, that are integrated into a well-designed, small estate on the edge of the village.”

The Longframlington Neighbourhood Plan, made in March 2022 and supported by local residents, has a particular focus on providing affordable homes to meet the needs of young local families.

Ward councillor Trevor Thorne said: “A thriving community needs people of all ages living in it and to achieve this we have to help create somewhere they can afford to live.

“Young local residents have changing accommodation needs as their families grow and these three-bedroomed council homes will allow two families to remain living in the local community who may otherwise have had to move from the area to find the right size accommodation. This in turn will potentially free up two smaller family homes in the local community which could benefit others in housing need.”