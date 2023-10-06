The Ageing Well event will take place in the Corn Exchange of Morpeth Town Hall.

The Winter Warmer is being organised by Morpeth Town Council and Northumberland County Council, and sponsored by the Hollon Trust.

It is an opportunity for older people and their families to find out how to stay active, safe and well this winter. There will be stalls from a host of organisations offering advice and information on subjects such as health and social support available.

Refreshments, including soup, will be provided by Contact Morpeth Mental Health Group for a small donation to the charity’s funds.

