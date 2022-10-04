Advice and information for senior citizens at Ageing Well event in Morpeth

They are invited to attend the free Ageing Well event in the Corn Exchange of Morpeth Town Hall on Wednesday, October 12 from 10am to 2pm.

It has been organised by the Northumberland County Council Ageing Well team and Morpeth Town Council, with support from the Mary Hollon Trust.

The participants include Northumbria Police, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, iNorthumberland (internet skills), Northumberland Skills (evening classes), Wiltshire Farm Foods, social prescribers, Vision Northumberland, Thriving Together (Citizens Advice), Energy Advice Northumberland, U3A and Age UK.

The Ageing Well event will take place in the Corn Exchange of Morpeth Town Hall.

Refreshments, including soup, will be provided by the Contact Morpeth Mental Health Group charity for a small charge for its funds.