Contractors, suppliers and trades from Berwick, the Scottish Borders and surrounding areas are being invited to meet the Advance Northumberland and Ascent Homes teams and find out about future collaborative opportunities.

Representatives from Ascent Homes, the house-building arm of Advance Northumberland, will be available at The Castle Hotel in Berwick on Thursday, May 22 between 8.30am and 10am to discuss future projects that will be available for local trades and suppliers.

Ascent Homes is already present in the area as the construction partner with Bernicia, delivering 56 homes being built near Berwick town centre.

Richard Lindsay, Ascent Homes head of commercial, said: “This is an ideal opportunity for local trades and connections to come along and meet our team informally face-to-face, to catch up over a coffee, and find out how they can get involved in our exciting plans for the future.”

The Castle Hotel in Berwick. Picture by Google.

Advance Northumberland has also undertaken a number of projects in the town, such as project managing the Berwick Leisure Centre build, and it is project managing the planned redevelopment of The Maltings.

Steven Harrison, Advance Northumberland chief executive officer, said: “We are looking forward to meeting up with local tradespeople and discussing our future projects, which will involve housebuilding plus much more and the support, expertise and materials we will require to deliver a wide range of projects and new opportunities in North East Northumberland.”

You can register your interest in attending the event online at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/advance-northumberland-ascent-homes-trades-and-supplier-event-tickets-1333965078459?aff=oddtdtcreator

Alternatively, local trades and suppliers can just call in during the event or email [email protected] for more information.