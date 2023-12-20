Since launching five years ago, Adopt North East has found loving families for about 500 children needing a forever home.

The regional adoption agency first opened its doors in December 2018 to provide adoption services on behalf of councils in Northumberland, Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, and South Tyneside.

It has helped hundreds of people in the North East realise their dream of becoming a parent and supported more than 1,000 families in their adoption journey.

Leading the agency is Senior Manager Nik Flavell, who said: “We’re all extremely proud of everything we have achieved since opening our doors five years ago.

“A recent inspection of our service commended our work and in particular the passion and commitment of staff to help children live in safe and loving homes.

“As the largest adoption agency in the North East, we’re always looking for more adopters to start their journey with us.

“We know that many in the region have been impacted by the cost-of-living crisis and face economic uncertainty. However, we would encourage anyone interested in opening their homes and lives to a child to get in touch – there is financial support available for those on low incomes.

“We will be with you every step of the way.”

Among Adopt North East’s growing community of adopters is Lynn, who said: “I feel a huge sense of gratitude to Adopt North East for welcoming me into the adoption process with them.

“I have felt a greater degree of empathy and support here than in any other agency I have been in touch with.

“I have been impressed by the professionalism in each interaction. The training was delivered to a very high standard and I feel very grateful to have had the opportunity to seriously reflect on my life-changing decision to adopt.”

Susan adopted her daughter through the agency three years ago after caring for her from the day of birth as an early permanence carer.

She said: “For her and for us it’s been the best decision we could have made and we had someone from Adopt North East with us the whole way through.”