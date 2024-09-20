The Acle re-enactment group at Ad Gefrin. Picture by Sally Ann Norman.

Ad Gefrin is to host a programme of events and workshops inspired by Anglo-Saxon traditions relating to an ancient nature-focused festival.

From November 11, 2024, to January 5, 2025, the distillery in Wooler will celebrate Yule – bringing to life the largely untold story of a Northumbrian Anglo-Saxon royal court, with a festive twist.

Recognising the power and influence of women in this Early Medieval crucible of power, the prominent Anglo-Saxon female characters of Wulfthryth and Saethryth will lead the celebrations alongside creative workshops by Ad Gefrin’s talented female team and local musician Margaret Watchorn.

The story of Yule is three successive weekends (November 16 and 17, November 23 and 24 and November 30 and December 1) of feasting, music, storytelling and the weaving of tradition straw goats in the Great Hall.

Re-enactors in the Great Hall. Picture by Sally Ann Norman.

Meet The Anglo Saxons: Yule Edition on December 14 and 15 is where you can meet Wulfthryth and Saethryth.

The following weekend (December 21 and 22) is the Mid-Winter Celebrations. Visitors can join the fun in the Great Hall, including stories of the many battles between the great Oak and Holly Kings.

The final celebration in the programme is ‘Twelfth Night’ on January 4 and 5.

Tickets need to be booked in advance at https://tickets.adgefrin.co.uk/sales/genres/yule-at-ad-gefrin for the various workshops – Yule Decoration, Yule Embroidery, Yule Wreath and Song Streams Singing – and the Old Year’s Night Dining Experience on December 31.

In its first year of opening, Ad Gefrin welcomed more than 64,000 people to the Anglo-Saxon museum and whisky distillery.