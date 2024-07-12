Ad Gefrin and Studio MB scoop Silver Award for Experiential Design at the Scottish Design Awards 2024
Studio MB was recognised for its extraordinary imagination, creativity and professional expertise to realise the Anglo-Saxon museum and whisky distillery’s distinctive immersive interior experiences.
Ahead of launch in spring 2023, Ad Gefrin and Studio MB worked closely together to create a museum and visitor experience that brings to life the ‘Golden Age of Northumbria’ and the rich culture of that period of history.
Studio MB used a variety of display and immersive techniques – from graphics and custom display cases to AV, sounds and scents – to create an informative and educational experience. Studio MB is also behind Ad Gefrin’s Tasting Room, Bistro and Gift Shop.
One year on and Ad Gefrin has established itself as a highly-popular destination of national worth and are a catalyst for positive change in Wooler.
Dr Chris Ferguson, director of brand and experience, said: “Working with Studio MB to create Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum and Whisky Distillery was an absolute joy from beginning to end and we are delighted that Studio MB scooped a silver award at the 2024 Scottish Design Awards for their brilliant work.
“As innovative designers, they worked closely with our team to realise a unique immersive experience that really brings to life Northumberland’s Anglo-Saxon ‘Golden Age’ and our wider showcase of the heritage, ancient hospitality and contemporary crafts, arts and produce of the region.
“Many congratulations to the whole Studio MB team.”
