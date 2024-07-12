Ad Gefrin and Studio MB scoop Silver Award for Experiential Design at the Scottish Design Awards 2024

By Andrew Coulson
Published 12th Jul 2024, 10:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Ad Gefrin in Northumberland is delighted to share in the success of Studio MB’s Silver Award for Experiential Design at the Scottish Design Awards 2024.

Studio MB was recognised for its extraordinary imagination, creativity and professional expertise to realise the Anglo-Saxon museum and whisky distillery’s distinctive immersive interior experiences.

Ahead of launch in spring 2023, Ad Gefrin and Studio MB worked closely together to create a museum and visitor experience that brings to life the ‘Golden Age of Northumbria’ and the rich culture of that period of history.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Studio MB used a variety of display and immersive techniques – from graphics and custom display cases to AV, sounds and scents – to create an informative and educational experience. Studio MB is also behind Ad Gefrin’s Tasting Room, Bistro and Gift Shop.

Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum and Whisky Distillery, Wooler.Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum and Whisky Distillery, Wooler.
Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum and Whisky Distillery, Wooler.

One year on and Ad Gefrin has established itself as a highly-popular destination of national worth and are a catalyst for positive change in Wooler.

Dr Chris Ferguson, director of brand and experience, said: “Working with Studio MB to create Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum and Whisky Distillery was an absolute joy from beginning to end and we are delighted that Studio MB scooped a silver award at the 2024 Scottish Design Awards for their brilliant work.

“As innovative designers, they worked closely with our team to realise a unique immersive experience that really brings to life Northumberland’s Anglo-Saxon ‘Golden Age’ and our wider showcase of the heritage, ancient hospitality and contemporary crafts, arts and produce of the region.

“Many congratulations to the whole Studio MB team.”

Related topics:Northumberland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice